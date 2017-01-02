Planning ahead can make the difference in severe weather

Alabama’s first responders are ready to deal with the severe weather, but the final result could come down to you.

The Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency Director Art Faulkner stressed the importance of preparing for severe weather.

“The importance of being prepared is the difference between being a survivor and a statistic,” Faulkner said.

Alabama’s EMA has a plan to make sure they can respond to any natural disasters.

“I’ve been in contact with the governor several times [Monday] making sure all of the state resources are prepared,” Faulkner said. “Everybody is doing their part so we just need the citizens to do theirs”

To be ready for severe weather, you should always be weather aware and make sure you have an emergency kit prepared. According to Alabama Ready, the kit should include things like food, water, flashlights, a weather radio and any other essential needs.

Alabama Ready stresses the importance of creating a well-communicated plan before severe weather strikes.

For more information on how to properly prepare for severe weather, you can go to Alabama's EMA website here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA News. All rights reserved.