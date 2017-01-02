Planning ahead can make the difference in severe weather

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Campbell initially wrote off the seriousness of Butler's warnings, but that didn't stop the school nurse from pestering. She called and called and called.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.More >>
Flash flooding is causing intermittent street flooding in Eufaula. As of right now, all streets are opened, but this could change.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Alabama was battered by storms this week as severe weather damaged homes and businesses in different parts of the state. Confirmed tornadoes and other apparent twisters across the South this week claimed lives, and many of the victim lived in mobile homes.More >>
If you count on Montgomery Area Transit or MATS to get around, listen up, come Monday your old route may be different. The city commissioned a study on MATS about a year ago to identify what's working and what's not and their results go into effect in a matter of days.More >>
Clever Cutter is a new kitchen gadget hitting the market that’s billed as a knife and cutting board all in one.More >>
The southeast Alabama town of Screamer was hit by a tornado of unconfirmed size Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy damage to multiple homes.More >>
Lifesouth Community Blood Center says there is now an emergency need for blood donations in our area.More >>
It's been a day of preparation and waiting for storms to pass in coffee county. Over two dozen people decided not to take any chances, seeking shelter at enterprise high school. After roughly 12 hours of riding out today's storms at Enterprise High School, families seeking shelter were able to go home unharmed.More >>
