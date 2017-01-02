Damage reports and school delays after Monday's storms

There were reports of damage in parts of south and central Alabama from the storms that moved through the area Monday. Some school districts also delayed or canceled school Tuesday.

Here are the county-by-county reports:

BULLOCK COUNTY: Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions. County Road 12 is closed. The worst of the damage was near the intersection of County Road 14 and 15. Crews are working to clear debris and fallen trees throughout the county. The National Weather Service will survey the damage Tuesday to determine if there was a tornado. No injuries or structural damage reported. Bullock County Schools were delayed until 10 a.m.

BUTLER COUNTY: Garland Road at County Road 8, Ashley Road at Highway 24, County Road 59 south of 106 and Cooks Bridge still have water over the roadway but the water is receding.

DALE COUNTY: Tree on a house in Ozark, reports of a small bridge in south end of county washed out. No injuries. CR 560 is down to one lane but is still passable.

ELMORE COUNTY: Authorities barricaded Cooter's Pond Road due to flooding.

GENEVA COUNTY: Reports of downed trees include areas in Samson, Geneva, Coffee Springs, Black Slocomb, and Malvern. Damage in Slocomb and Malvern. A camper overturned with people inside on Highland Road in Slocomb. No injuries reported. A couple of houses suffered heavy damage on County Road 49. Slight damage on West 52 in Samson (trees down).

HOUSTON COUNTY: All Rehobeth schools closed Tuesday. All other Houston County schools to start at 9 a.m. Four people killed in Rehobeth. Major damage in Rehobeth. Trees and powers lines down. Water over the roadway in numerous places, including Highway 203, Highway 605, parts of Highway 231, Big Creek Bridge, Hadden Road, Malvern Road, McAllister Road, Hodgesville Road. Settlement Road, Prevatt Road (between Avon and Battles road) and Hadden Road are closed.

