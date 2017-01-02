Damage reports and school delays after Monday's storms

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
The suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a business in Greenville Tuesday is also wanted for several bank robberies across the state, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.More >>
The Alabama House approved House Bill 346, a measure by Rep. Chris Blackshear, Thursday.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley reacted to news Thursday that the state's most powerful senator, a member of his own party, believes he is no longer effective and should resign.More >>
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
Auburn University students welcomed a special guest to campus Thursday.More >>
A strange thing happened this morning at Common Ground Montgomery.More >>
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.More >>
The evidentiary phase into the Articles of Impeachment against Gov. Robert Bentley will begin Monday morning, Alabama House Judiciary Committee Chairman Representative Mike Jones announced Thursday.More >>
The tornado that damaged or destroyed around 25 homes in Henry County Wednesday morning was of EF-2 strength, according to a National Weather Service survey team on the ground in south Alabama.More >>
