4 killed by apparent tornado in south Alabama

Four people were killed by an apparent tornado in the south Alabama town of Rehobeth Monday night, according to the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Rehobeth is in Houston County south of Dothan.

Public Information Officer Kris Ware said all of the victims were inside a mobile home on Leonard Drive when a tree fell on it.

The exact address of the home and the identities of the victims weren't immediately released. Ware said it's believed the victims were friends.

The EMA reported major damage in Rehobeth with storage buildings and carports being displaced by the winds and trees and power lines down. There were also reports of roads being damaged by flooding in the area.

Residents were asked to stay off the roads and inside their homes Monday night to allow emergency crews to clear the area.

According to the Houston County School District, all Rehobeth schools will be closed Tuesday and the other schools in the district will start at 9 a.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley tweeted about the deaths Monday night:

Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) January 3, 2017

