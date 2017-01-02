Farmers sing praises for the much needed rain

The recent rainfall in Alabama has many people singing praises.

Even with this abundance of rain, technically, we are still in a significant drought in central Alabama.

Farmers, for one, are thankful to finally have the much needed rain. One farmer in particular has had his share of ups and downs with last year's unpredictable weather.

Richard Edgar, a farmer in Elmore County, has been farming for 35 years. Raised in the business, he says it's typical to be on a bit of a roller coaster in Alabama when it comes to the weather but this past year's drought was far from normal.

"It was a mixed bag for us. Back earlier in the summer, the dry month of June really cut into our corn yields. They were less than half what they should have been. But then we got rain and in parts of July and then again in August, it really made our cotton crop. Then it dried up late, and for the cotton crop, the harvest period was almost ideal being dry, so we had some of the best grades on our cotton and had good yields. Soy beans were kinda mediocre, they put on the beans but did not fill out," explained Edgar.

As the rain continued to fall on his land and surrounding area, he said it was a comforting sight.

"We are relieved to see the weather pattern get into a little more what we expect and what we know how to plan for. We are thankful for the rain and thankful for the season we are seeing right now," Edgar said.

According to Edgar, we still need more rain. He showed a pond on his farm and explained that it is at least three to four feet lower than normal.

"I've seen it lower but I've not seen it stay down this long in a long time. Even rains we've gotten last month it has not recovered yet so it will just take time until the water table builds up and continues to rain," Edgar said.

Yet like most, Edgar says he will take what he can get and believes the rain is a sign of what this year can hold when it comes to his farm.

"We are hopeful. We pretty much have to be the eternal optimist. To see the rains come, to see the weather patterns more like we normally expect, yes, that does help our feelings," Edgar said.

As far as what this rain will do for our drought conditions, experts say we will clearly benefit but we still don't know those exact numbers.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.