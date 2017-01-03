Shooting outside Maxwell AFB gate prompts investigation

Maxwell Air Force Base officials say they are investigating a possible shooting incident outside one of their gates.

According to air base officials, the shooting happened outside the Day Street gate. At this time there is no damage to the gate and no one was injured during the shooting. Traffic around the gate has resumed normally.

Montgomery Police Lt. Regina Duckett says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. MPD has been in contact with Maxwell AFB out of an abundance of caution.

No arrests have been made at this time and other information surrounding the shooting in known at this time.

