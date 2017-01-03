4 women killed by apparent tornado were trying to take cover

Four women huddled inside a bathroom died when a large tree came crashing down Monday night, emergency management officials confirmed Tuesday.

It happened at a mobile home off Leonard Drive in the town of Rehobeth, which is south of Dothan.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says 53-year-old Michelle Lewis died along with her niece, 27-year-old Amanda Blair. He says both women lived in the trailer.

Byrd identified the other two victims as family friends, 51-year-old Terina Brookshire of Hartford, and 53-year-old Carla Lambart, who was originally from Opp.

Byrd says three other people survived, including Lawana Henrich. He says she was the mother of Amanda Blair and sister of Michelle Lewis.

The coroner says Lawana Henrich saw a weather alert on television and heard the roar of a storm, and then told the others to seek shelter. Byrd says the four victims went into one bathroom, while Henrich, her husband and another man were uninjured in another bathroom.

According to Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Art Faulkner, said a tornado warning was issued in the area around 7:19 p.m., and the people inside the mobile home tried to take cover. Most of the damage to the home appeared to be from the tree.

Faulkner said it's likely a tornado hit the area, but the National Weather Service hasn't confirmed that. He stressed that even strong winds can do a lot of damage, and urged Alabamians to be prepared and have a plan before severe weather hits.

Rehobeth Mayor Joe Collins can't recall anything like this happening in this small town of 2,500.

"We don't usually have something like that happen down here, but things just happen. It was very shocking," Collins said.

The mayor said most of the damage in town was on private property. Crews spent the day Tuesday clearing the streets and restoring power.

This is the deadliest storm in the state since Spring 2011, Faulkner confirmed.

Family members of the victims have set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for burial costs for the victims.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.