Veteran missing in Tuskegee

State and local police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing from a Tuskegee veterans center.

A missing senior alert was issued Tuesday for 72-year-old Navy veteran Earl Zook.

He was last seen traveling southeast near the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System in Tuskegee around 3 p.m. Monday.

He has blue eyes, grey hair, and suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans, and pull-over shoes.

According to Brett Robbins, the public affairs officer with the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Zook went missing from a community living center in Tuskegee.

CAVHCS police have coordinated with state, local law enforcement agencies, including the Alabama Department of Corrections dog tracking team, to search for Zook.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System at 334-727-6448 or call 911.

