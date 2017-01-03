Eric: Late week wintry weather potential

The questions are already starting to pour in about a potential winter storm affecting the Deep South later this week into the weekend. Social media has a tendency to do that. Now that yesterday's severe weather has wrapped up, we can start the discussion on the possibilities on the table with our next storm system.

THE SETUP: Even though you won't feel it today, colder air will be slowly spreading into Alabama starting tomorrow. It won't be a sudden fall from grace, but rather a gradual and progressive trend that puts highs only in the 40s by Friday. As this arctic air spreads southward at the surface, a budding area of low pressure is expected to develop into the northern Gulf, spreading a shield of precipitation into Alabama. The current timing brings the onset of precipitation into the area Friday night and kicks it out by the second half of Saturday. We are reasonably confident (as much as you can be still 4 days out) in everything I've just said. Everything I'm about to say...not so much.

I've already seen multiple graphics floating around Facebook and Twitter showcasing apocalyptic forecasts of snow & ice across the Deep South. If you see these, here's my advice: BEWARE. Nobody has any idea of how this is going to play out at this stage. Not the keyboard amateur forecaster and not even the seasoned meteorologist. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Wintry weather setups in this part of the world are the most fickle and nuanced element of weather prediction that exists. Fortunately, we don't have to delve into this department very often. But when we do, experience tells us patience is a virtue. If it were up to me, I wouldn't even be typing this discussion right now. That how low our confidence is at this point...and that's a good thing. It's a sign of a seasoned weather team. But there's already been so much chatter floating around, we have to at least discuss what's on the table.

The image above is a raw snapshot of Saturday morning from the 12z run of the GFS. One run, one opinion...but I'll acknowledge the GFS has shown a fairly similar solution for several runs now. It suggests frozen precipitation falling across much of central Alabama, including a solid chunk of our viewing area. Some of it could be sleet and freezing rain, some would be snow. We're getting closer to the NAM having some use here, and the latest run appears much warmer, suggesting much of the precipitation would fall as rain in our viewing area. Welcome to the dance we'll play for the rest of the week. The European appears to be somewhere in between.

Critical thickness values, which measure important liquid/frozen temperature thresholds at various levels of the atmosphere, paint a very mixed picture across the area. The GFS (the most aggressive wintry model right now) and several ensembles certainly appear to support the idea of wintry weather into our viewing area late Friday into Saturday. Others do not, keeping the threat for anything frozen well north of here.

SO WHERE DO WE STAND? Honestly, nowhere. Take it from a guy who has spent time in Anchorage and Cleveland. There is no sense trying to iron out a rain/mix/snow line or any possible accumulations at this point. No sense. Don't waste your time asking about specific cities or towns. We won't be able to help you. And whatever you do, be cautious about buying into hype graphics you stumble upon on Facebook and Twitter.

Know that we are watching for the potential for wintry mischief late Friday into Saturday. The number of variables that will have a significant impact on the evolution of this forecast is enormous. It would not surprise me if there was a high impact weather scenario that develops somewhere in Alabama, but that's not set in stone and certainly does not necessarily mean our part of Alabama. Expect frequent updates from our team as the picture becomes clearer, but understand that events like this often remain murky even within 24 hours. It's just one of the realities of forecasting, and this has the potential to be one major forecast headache. Stay tuned.

