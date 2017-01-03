Insurance may pay for some workouts

So you’re all ready to get in shape for 2017 but you’re battling an injury. You may be able to get some help from your health insurance to cover some of your workouts.

Now trainers are taking a look at doctor’s orders to make sure the workout is safe and productive if you have an injury.

“I will know the background of that particular client,” said Jim White with Fit First Tampa. “I will know what the doctor is looking for in a fitness plan. I can confer with them to find out which exercises they can and cannot do so we don’t injure them any further."

White works directly with a chiropractor who can write a doctors order for exercise programs for a specific patient.

Once you get those doctor orders, “they just hand it to their insurance company and it’s taken care of for massage physical fitness,” said Dr. Danielle Hoeffner. “That can be covered by those savings accounts.”

Fitness experts say it’s a new way to get back healthy, get back in shape, and maybe get your insurance to pick up some of the tab.



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.