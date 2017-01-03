Montgomery man arrested after allegedly making bomb threat

A Montgomery man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a gas station clerk with a bomb.

According to court documents, Michael Lee Walker is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat.

The incident happened on New Year’s Day at a gas station on West Fairview Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The store clerk says Walker was loitering and when he was asked to leave he told the clerk he had a bomb. Walker allegedly told the clerk the bomb was in his backpack and it would go off either that day or the next.

The Montgomery Police Department’s bomb squad responded, blocked off several streets and evacuated the building. Walker dropped the backpack and fled from authorities.

The bomb squad inspected Walker’s backpack and found no evidence of a bomb or explosive device.

Walker was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $2,500 bond.

