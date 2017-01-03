Affidavit: Man used pogo stick in attempt to trap people inside burning house

A Montgomery man is facing arson charges after he allegedly set fire to a house with five people inside.

According to court documents, Kelvin Boyd Billups, 53, is charged with arson first degree.

According to documents filed in Montgomery County District Court, Billups is accused of intentionally pouring gasoline on the porch of a home on Oxford Drive in Montgomery. Billups then allegedly poured gasoline into a fire pit and concrete before using a lighter to ignite a fire.

In addition to setting the fire, documents indicate Billups attempted to trap the occupants, ages 12, 18, 39, 61, and 64, inside the home using a pogo stick propped up against the front screen door.

The damage the the house was minor, and there's no indication that anyone was injured.

Billups was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

