Montgomery man charged with sexual abuse of minor

A Montgomery man has been charged with multiple sexual abuse charges after two incidents involving a minor in December.

According to court documents, Frank Lee Davis has been charged with one count of sexual abuse second degree and one count of sodomy second degree.

Documents show the first incident happened on Dec. 2. According to the court records, the victim's sister walked in on Davis having sexual contact with the 14-year-old victim.

The second incident happened on Dec. 9. Documents show Davis allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim.

Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a total bond of $36,000.

