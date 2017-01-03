3 suspects wanted for attempted burglary in Montgomery

Montgomery police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted for attempted burglary.

According to CrimeStoppers, the incident happened on Dec. 2nd between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. in the 6000 block of Shirly Lane. Video surveillance captured the suspects throwing bricks and breaking glass in an attempt to gain entry.

If you can identify these suspects or know of their current whereabouts, please all the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.