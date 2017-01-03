Harvey Updyke to be held in contempt after he's a no-show in court

Lee County Judge Jacob Walker has issued a warrant to hold Harvey Updyke in contempt of court for not appearing for a restitution hearing Tuesday.

A status hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Lee County Circuit Court related to Updyke's restitution.

Updyke failed to appear in court and paperwork he was ordered to complete in October is missing.

Updyke's attorney Andrew Stanley says his office notified Updyke of the hearing and didn't have a good answer about why he didn't show.

An Alabama Parole Officer said the paperwork could be with Louisiana's Parole Office, who is monitoring Updyke. Requests for the paperwork from Louisiana have gone unanswered.

Last year, Updyke paid roughly $1,200 of restitution. To date he's paid less than $5,000 of the nearly $800,000 ordered by Judge Jacob Walker.

Updyke's attorney mentioned his client is in poor health with heart problems among other issues, but no medical records have been produced to back up those statements.

The warrant will be served to Updyke in Louisiana.

A new hearing has been set for March 1.

In March 2013, Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning the trees at Toomer's Corner on the campus of Auburn University after the 2010 Iron Bowl.

