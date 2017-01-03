Suspect in custody after Montgomery standoff

Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Eufaula City Schools is partnering with the Jaxon Life Senior Center to start an annual Senior Dance in response to a Eufaula High School student inviting his grandmother to prom.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.More >>
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.More >>
Clean up is underway after more than twenty homes were damaged by a tornado in Henry County Wednesday.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A unique program in Montgomery geared at educating young drivers is expanding as it enters its second year.More >>
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
