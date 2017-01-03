Suspect in custody after Montgomery standoff

A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a standoff that lasted for several hours in a Montgomery neighborhood.

The identity of the suspect wasn't immediately released, but police said charges were pending. No one was injured in the incident.

The situation started Tuesday afternoon at a house on Myrtlewood Drive in the McGehee Estates neighborhood, which is near the Montgomery Country Club.

According to Lt. Regina Duckett, the suspect was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, and officers were negotiating with the man to get him to come out of the house.

No nearby homes were evacuated, but only residents with identification were being allowed near the area.

