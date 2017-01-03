Family members mourn 4 women killed in storm

Ramona Lewis (left) and Amanda Blair (right) were killed when a tree fell on their mobile home during Monday night's storms. (Source: Family)

The family of two victims who died in an apparent tornado in the south Alabama town of Rehobeth spoke Tuesday about the loss of their loved ones.

"I want each and every one of y'all that's watching this tonight, to put yourself on this couch where we're sitting," Monique Lyon said.

Lyon lost her niece, 27-year-old Amanda Blair, and sister, 53-year-old Ramona Lewis, when a tree fell on top of their mobile home Monday night. Lyon said Ramona also went by Michelle.

Their friends Carla Lambert and Terina Brookshire were also killed. Three other people inside the mobile home survived, including Amanda's mother, Lawana Blair.

Lawana recounted the moments leading up to the disaster.

"I peeped out the back door, and I could hear it coming it was a whistling and I'm like it's coming," said Lawana Blair, mother of Amanda Blair.

They had to act within seconds.

"They were standing in the hall there outside the bathroom looking at me, and I'm like 'get in the bathroom, get in the bathroom' and when they did, that tree came down on all of them," Lawana said.

Family members say Amanda will be remembered as a kind, loving, free-spirited young woman.

"She was a gift, a gift straight from God," Lyon said.

Michelle, a strong woman who was fighting to regain her health and loved her family.

"Michelle loved her children, her grandchildren were her life," Lyon said.

The families are now desperate for help burying all four victims. They've established an account on gofundme.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.