Alabama beats Mississippi State 68-58 behind Johnson, Ingram

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Avery Johnson Jr. and Dazon Ingram each scored 13 points to lead Alabama to a 68-58 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Riley Norris added 11 points and Alabama (8-5) out-rebounded Mississippi State 43-26.

Mario Kegler scored 12 points and Tyson Carter added 10 for Mississippi State (9-4).

The Bulldogs jumped to a 9-3 advantage as Alabama missed its first six shot attempts, but the Crimson Tide scored 11 straight and led 22-13 midway through the first half. Alabama led by as many as 13 and held a 32-20 halftime advantage.

Mississippi State shot 25 percent in the first half and made 1 of 14 from behind the arc. Alabama shot 35.5 percent from the field in the first half.

The win marked Alabama's fourth straight at Humphrey Coliseum, the longest such streak for the Crimson Tide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.