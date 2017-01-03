Huntingdon picks up first win under new head coach Caleb Kimbrou - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Huntingdon picks up first win under new head coach Caleb Kimbrough

SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Huntingdon Athletics) – The Huntingdon men’s basketball team is looking forward in 2017.

The Hawks started the new year with a 62-61 win over Belhaven University on Tuesday. The win was the first of the season for the Hawks (1-10).
 
“We’re trying to come in with a clean slate,” said Caleb Kimbrough, who coached his first game as the Hawks’ head coach on Tuesday. “When coach (Mike) Pugh decided he wanted to step down, the team had to come together and decide we’re moving forward and this is what we’re going to do. Coach Pugh brought all of these guys into the program and they’re all really good guys.
 
“These guys care and they want to win for each other. A lot of new things are happening, but our guys are catching on quick and are doing a good job. We made it interesting tonight, but I thought we really played together and we got up for each other. That’s what I’m really most proud of.”
 
Trailing 61-60 with 31 seconds to play, senior Andre Ashley scored the go-ahead basket to put the Hawks in front for good. Sophomore Brandon McLean blocked a Belhaven shot with five seconds remaining and sophomore Jahal Robinson made a steal in the final seconds to seal the victory.
 
Ashley and Robinson each finished with 13 points for Huntingdon. Ashley also had seven rebounds and four assists. KK Franklin added nine points and eight rebounds and McLean had nine rebounds and seven points.
 
The Hawks played from behind for much of the game, but never trailed by more than nine points. When Belhaven (2-8) built its largest lead of the first half, 31-24, a little more than three minutes before the half, Huntingdon answered to pull within two points, 33-31, at halftime.
 
In the second half, Belhaven led 50-41 with 13:08 to play before a 3-pointer by Scotty Chadwick and back-to-back layups by Franklin and Robinson made it 50-48. In the final 11 minutes, the Hawks never trailed by more than five points.
 
Huntingdon returns to action on the road this weekend in a pair of USA South Athletic Conference games. The Hawks play at Piedmont on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and at Covenant on Saturday at 3 p.m.
 
“We’re looking at this as a new season and we’re taking each game one at a time,” Kimbrough said. “We have two games this weekend and right now we’re just going to focus on Friday and being prepared for Piedmont.”

(COURTESY: Huntingdon Athletics)

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:17:00 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>

  • Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Friday, March 17 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-03-17 21:28:35 GMT

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

  • Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Friday, March 17 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-03-17 14:34:32 GMT

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly