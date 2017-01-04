Residents complain about road after flooding highlights issues

Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
Eufaula City Schools is partnering with the Jaxon Life Senior Center to start an annual Senior Dance in response to a Eufaula High School student inviting his grandmother to prom.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.More >>
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.More >>
Clean up is underway after more than twenty homes were damaged by a tornado in Henry County Wednesday.More >>
