Residents complain about road after flooding highlights issues

After hours of heavy rainfall on Monday, Debora Eady said her neighborhood on Judge Road was left with pot holes, fallen tree branches and extreme flooding.

However, she said the rainfall simply intensified a number of issues that plague the road every day. She said the issues like dead trees hanging over the road, a lack of substantial drainage for heavy rain, and poorly made roads have been brought to the Lowndes County Commission by residents of the area many times, but have never been addressed.

“The stream we have that could collect water is blocked up under the bridge where the road rides over,” Eady said. “So, one side is lower than the other. When it rains like it did, the high side overflows. The water came up half of my neighbor’s backyard.”

Gary Campbell said, if a tree were to fall because of bad weather and block the road, they would be in bad shape.

“That’s how we get access to food and other resources,” Campbell said. “We have called the county to move fallen trees, but they never came.”

Campbell and Eady said it’s the residents themselves who have to move the trees if they get in the way.

Eady said residents are frustrated because they feel that dangerous conditions from bad weather could be lowered if their county commissioner, Joseph Barganier, would respond to their complaints and concerns.

“People have gone to county commission meetings and been threatened to be arrested or taken to jail because you only have three minutes to say what you need to say,” Eady said. “If they need two extra seconds, they get threatened.”

Barganier said he is aware of complaints from residents, but that the county has to allocate its limited resources where they’re most needed.

“It’s a dirt road,” Barganier said. “All dirt roads have a problem when it rains. Some people are probably mad, but we had roadways that were completely washed away.”

Barganier said Lowndes County doesn't have the money to ensure every road will be paved, but it does receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help with these sorts of issues.

“We get a grant, and then the county gives a small portion as well,” Barganier said. “We try to give the money evenly to the districts. One district can’t get all of the funds.”

Just a mile away from Judge Road is another road that was recently paved and deforested by the county with funds from the ADECA grant. Barganier said one of the reasons Judge Road didn't receive grant funds for repair is because it is too long.

“Judge Road is two miles long,” Barganier said. “We don’t have the money to do the entire thing.”

Eady said Barganier told her the reason Judge Road didn't receive the grant funds is because the grant is intended for areas with a majority of minority residents. Barganier said that was one factor for that specific grant and that when officials came to inspect the area they told him that Judge Road didn't qualify for grant assistance.

However, residents like Barganier and Campbell said they are taxpayers, just like the residents who have received assistance. They said they do not deserve to have damaged vehicles and lose access to major roadways because the road they live in is not well maintained.

Barganier said the county is working on the situation, but Barganier said, based on how the county has interacted with her neighborhood in the past, she is not hopeful of that.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.