Standoff suspect charged with making terrorist threat

A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.More >>
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
Pressure is mounting from members of his own political party for Robert Bentley to resign as Alabama's 53rd governor. Friday afternoon, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon held a brief news conference in which he urged the governor to step down.More >>
Pressure is mounting from members of his own political party for Robert Bentley to resign as Alabama's 53rd governor. Friday afternoon, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon held a brief news conference in which he urged the governor to step down.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are reacting to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are reacting to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.More >>
Quinterrious Lavon Norman, the Lee High School student charged in the shooting that wounded another student, waived his preliminary hearing Friday according to court documents.More >>
Quinterrious Lavon Norman, the Lee High School student charged in the shooting that wounded another student, waived his preliminary hearing Friday according to court documents.More >>
Montgomery police say they are investigating a homicide following a shooting that turned fatal Wednesday.More >>
Montgomery police say they are investigating a homicide following a shooting that turned fatal Wednesday.More >>