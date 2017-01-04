Standoff suspect charged with making terrorist threat

We are learning more details on the arrest of a Montgomery man who held a 12-hour standoff with police that ended early Wednesday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, Matthew Elliott Shashy, 28, has been charged with three felony counts of making a terrorist threat.

The police department, along with the Department of Public Safety and Mayor Todd Strange held a joint press conference to discuss Shashy’s arrest on Wednesday.

During the press conference, it was stated that Shashy’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began on Saturday after threatening graffiti messages were found outside the police department, Maxwell Air Force Base, and around the Capitol building.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the Day Street entrance of Maxwell AFB on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, a witness reported to them that a person in a vehicle fired shots toward the base. The witness was able to give a description of the vehicle and a tag number.

Following this incident, Shashy was identified as a person of interest in the shots fired at Maxwell and the graffiti messages.

Around 1 p.m., officers attempted to take Shashy into custody and that is when a standoff began between Shashy and officials at his home residence in McGhee Estates.

The standoff ended around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and Shashy was taken into custody.

Shashy was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a total $45,000 bond.

At this time it is unclear what may have motivated Shashy to commit these crimes.

