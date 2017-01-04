MPAC to show BCS championship game for Free Monday

A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
Auburn has promoted men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl's son, Steven, to assistant coach.More >>
Auburn has promoted men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl's son, Steven, to assistant coach.More >>
Tim Tebow has hit a home run in his first at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer.More >>
Tim Tebow has hit a home run in his first at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer.More >>
The Hardee's Pro Classic is back for year number 17 in Dothan with one of its best fields in tournament history.More >>
The Hardee's Pro Classic is back for year number 17 in Dothan with one of its best fields in tournament history.More >>
For the second straight year, John Petty can call himself the best high school basketball player in the state of Alabama.More >>
For the second straight year, John Petty can call himself the best high school basketball player in the state of Alabama.More >>
Sasha Anderson is a 7th grader at Mountain Island Lake Academy in Charlotte. She was given eight minutes to fill out a March Madness bracket as part of a math class assignment.More >>
Sasha Anderson is a 7th grader at Mountain Island Lake Academy in Charlotte. She was given eight minutes to fill out a March Madness bracket as part of a math class assignment.?More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
North Carolina has won the 2017 NCAA basketball championship with a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.More >>
North Carolina has won the 2017 NCAA basketball championship with a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.More >>
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.More >>
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.More >>
Could Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville make a run for governor of Alabama?More >>
Could Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville make a run for governor of Alabama?More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>