MPAC to show BCS championship game for Free Monday

The Montgomery Performing Arts Center wants to give football fans a chance to watch the Alabama vs. Clemson game without having to travel to Tampa.

MPAC officials say they will open up the facility so viewers can watch the game for free! The 7 p.m. game will be streamed on a 30ft screen and viewers can begin filling up the seats at 5 p.m.

There will also be food and drinks specials from the Exchange available before the game. Soft drinks, beer, cocktails, popcorn, and snacks will also be available for sale from the MPAC as well.

MPAC is located at the Renaissance in Montgomery at 201 Tallapoosa street.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.