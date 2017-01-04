2 injured in Enterprise domestic violence shooting, 1 arrested - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 injured in Enterprise domestic violence shooting, 1 arrested

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) -

Enterprise detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident that took place on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Billy Haglund, Enterprise police responded to a residence in the 100 block of County Road 262 around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that two people had been shot.

When officers arrived they discovered a male suspect in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. They later found Mary J. Johnson, 59, of New Brockton inside the residence suffering from a gunshot to the leg.  

EPD confirmed that both the wounded lived at the residence and a verbal altercation between the two led to the shooting.

Officials say, Johnson pulled out a handgun during the altercation and shot the male victim once in the chest. The male then gained control of the handgun and shot her in the leg. Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment.

EPD detectives arrested and charged Johnson with first-degree domestic violence.

Johnson was transported to the Coffee County Jail.  No word on any charges against the male.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.   

