Eric: Wintry weather Friday-Saturday

All eyes remain focused on the possibility for snow/sleet/freezing rain across parts of Alabama Friday into the early hours of Saturday. Still a few days out, details on the exact evolution of this system remain unclear. But we're slowly increasing our confidence in the possibility a wintry weather will affect parts of our viewing area during that time frame. Lots of options on the table, so let's have a discussion of how this might play out...

TODAY & TOMORROW: Right off the bat, we're nice and quiet today and Thursday. No need to worry about anything.

FRIDAY: The action starts picking up after Friday morning. There will be two entities of precipitation trying to work into the picture after the morning hours. To our southwest, rain will begin to overspread a chilly, but not yet cold enough airmass for anything but liquid rain. To our north, a veil of light snow might develop across northern Alabama. That would put much of central Alabama in between with no issues just yet.

Heading into the afternoon, evening & through the overnight, our attention quickly shifts to the budding rain developing from the south/southwest. It is this batch that appears to be our main opportunity for wintry weather to develop. There continues to be varying model consensus on just how far north and just how significant precipitation will be able to develop northward, perhaps eventually catching up to that light snow band across north Alabama.

There appear to be two doors Mother Nature can open here. Door number one keeps the bulk of the precipitation south of 80/85 where moisture and the cold air never really link up. This solution could still provide patchy light snow/sleet for a select few across central Alabama, but would essentially be a non-event.

Door number 2 (cough cough, GFS), spreads light to moderate precipitation into central Alabama where sufficiently cold air would support snow/sleet/freezing rain. This solution would be the most impactful for us as tricky travel could develop into Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Models have trended toward a reasonable consensus that temperatures and overall depth of cold air will be sufficient late Friday into early Saturday morning to support a wintry mix across parts of our area. To me, the temperatures aren't the biggest issue. It's whether there will be enough moisture overtop that cold air to generate something. And this is a BIG issue still yet to be fully understood.

SO WHO GETS WHAT? Taking a VERY early stab at precipitation type with the map below.

We're a touch more confident in the wintry mix potential generally along and north of a Linden to Montgomery to Auburn line. There is also some evidence suggesting that the right set of circumstances could produce a wintry mix south of that line, too. The GFS suggests a mix developing early Saturday morning all the way into south Alabama. One model, one opinion. The farther north you go in all this, the greater the likelihood the "mix" will favor pure snow.

ACCUMULATIONS/IMPACTS? Too early, folks. We have several more basic questions we have to answer before we can offer any real insight into this arena. Mixed bag events carry nearly impossible accumulation forecasts as sleet/freezing rain significantly affect the possibility for snow accumulations. Not to mention things like mesoscale banding, road & surface temperatures & precipitation rate all have major contributions in this part of the world.

I will, however, offer a few tidbits on what I see right now. I do NOT see this as some catastrophic epic snow or ice storm. We won't have places that get a foot of snow. Sorry, snow lovers. Even on the more significant GFS side, much of what falls appears light to moderate. Heavy precipitation will have a higher success of accumulating (remember, we were just in the 70s earlier this week). But I have seen enough wintry events to know that localized banding can create a narrow window for more troublesome weather, which will need to be monitored if things evolve just right.

As a refresher, the National Weather Service can issue a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Watches/Warnings. Advisories imply a lower impact event. Watches/Warnings mean bigger trouble. I get the feeling the flavor of this one will be more Advisory level, but there remains an outside chance local spots flirt with needing Watches/Warnings.

BOTTOM LINE: It takes only a very small amount of frozen precipitation to create major problems in this part of the world. This is a forecast that CAN & WILL CHANGE. I want to make sure you understand that. The risk for impactful wintry weather in our viewing area appears possible late Friday into early Saturday morning. Please continue to stay up to date on future updates as this whole scenario starts to become clearer. Fortunately, the timing of this possible storm falls into Friday night when kids are off the following day and many parents are off too. But there's never really a good time for wintry weather issues if you have somewhere to be.

The WSFA Weather team will continue to monitor future model runs and tighten this forecast up. Stay tuned.

