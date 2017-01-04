YMCA of Montgomery launches new app for smartphone - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

YMCA of Montgomery launches new app for smartphone

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
(Source: YMCA of Greater Montgomery) (Source: YMCA of Greater Montgomery)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery officially launched its new mobile app.

The app allows users to find class times and log workouts. Users can also set goals and map out a training plan. The app connects fitness tracking devices and to social media.

 
“We want to make people's lives really easy,” said Lara Lewis, Vice President of Marketing/Membership for the YMCA of Greater Montgomery. “So this app allows them to set goals, individually or with some of the wellness coaches we have on staff, and then be able to log those workouts in a really easy way. Let's say if you finish a workout on an elliptical or a treadmill, you're able to just snap a snapshot of that and it automatically logs it for you.  You can keep up with challenges that we may interject. We have, usually, quarter member challenges that we've always been able to track with a paper, and now we can do that electronically, and there's a leader-board, and really competitive ways to keep up with each other through this app.”
 
The new app is now available on both GooglePlay, and the Apple App store.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bentley impeachment hearings frozen until mid-May, pending appeal

    Bentley impeachment hearings frozen until mid-May, pending appeal

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:35:43 GMT

    Griffin made mention from the bench that he'd learned the report had been released. Still, he granted the governor's request for a TRO regarding the impeachment hearings. They will be delayed 10 days, time in which the governor's legal team can mount a defense.

    More >>

    Griffin made mention from the bench that he'd learned the report had been released. Still, he granted the governor's request for a TRO regarding the impeachment hearings. They will be delayed 10 days, time in which the governor's legal team can mount a defense.

    More >>

  • Clothing for Confidence holds shopping day in Auburn Sunday

    Clothing for Confidence holds shopping day in Auburn Sunday

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:29:09 GMT

    Sunday the non-profit organization Clothing for Confidence will host a shopping day in Auburn.

    More >>

    Sunday the non-profit organization Clothing for Confidence will host a shopping day in Auburn. 

    More >>

  • Amanda: Chilly tonight, then an awesome weekend ahead!

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:08:09 GMT

    If you enjoyed the bright sunshine, low dew points and lack of rain that was features across the state of Alabama today, then just wait until you hear about what happens overs the next couple of days... weekend forecasts like this don't happen too often, so make sure you go outside and enjoy it!! Tonight: After another breezy afternoon, the wind will calm as we head into the evening. Combine that with a clear sky and an unsaturated atmosphere (aka no moisture) and you have a recipe f...

    More >>

    If you enjoyed the bright sunshine, low dew points and lack of rain that was features across the state of Alabama today, then just wait until you hear about what happens overs the next couple of days... weekend forecasts like this don't happen too often, so make sure you go outside and enjoy it!! Tonight: After another breezy afternoon, the wind will calm as we head into the evening. Combine that with a clear sky and an unsaturated atmosphere (aka no moisture) and you have a recipe f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly