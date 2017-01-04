YMCA of Montgomery launches new app for smartphone

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery officially launched its new mobile app.



The app allows users to find class times and log workouts. Users can also set goals and map out a training plan. The app connects fitness tracking devices and to social media.

.@MontgomeryYMCA is launching its new app to help you stick to your New Year #resolutions. Cool functions to keep you moving & connected pic.twitter.com/8t255QIeYa — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) January 4, 2017



“We want to make people's lives really easy,” said Lara Lewis, Vice President of Marketing/Membership for the YMCA of Greater Montgomery. “So this app allows them to set goals, individually or with some of the wellness coaches we have on staff, and then be able to log those workouts in a really easy way. Let's say if you finish a workout on an elliptical or a treadmill, you're able to just snap a snapshot of that and it automatically logs it for you. You can keep up with challenges that we may interject. We have, usually, quarter member challenges that we've always been able to track with a paper, and now we can do that electronically, and there's a leader-board, and really competitive ways to keep up with each other through this app.”



The new app is now available on both GooglePlay, and the Apple App store.

