Guest Editorial: Notable deaths

We have had a couple of lousy days this past week weather wise. So, it’s nice to see a wonderful forecast for this weekend because there is so much to do.More >>
We have had a couple of lousy days this past week weather wise. So, it’s nice to see a wonderful forecast for this weekend because there is so much to do.More >>
Then candidate Donald Trump had a very simple message on what he would do to make America great again.More >>
Then candidate Donald Trump had a very simple message on what he would do to make America great again.More >>
When the Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday, one of the bills they can vote on is HB277, the Child Care Safety Act.More >>
When the Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday, one of the bills they can vote on is HB277, the Child Care Safety Act.More >>
Air travel is nothing like it used to be. Back when I was much younger, not as many traveled by plane. If you did, you dressed up in your Sunday’s best...More >>
Air travel is nothing like it used to be. Back when I was much younger, not as many traveled by plane. If you did, you dressed up in your Sunday’s best...More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
Over the year’s l have been confounded with the fashion style of low-hanging pants.More >>
Over the year’s l have been confounded with the fashion style of low-hanging pants.More >>
It is difficult to believe the Montgomery Biscuits baseball season is upon us and the MAX Capital City Classic with Auburn and Alabama is on March 28. With baseball in the air, I thought it timely to discuss a letter I received the other day from a young viewer named Jemarcus.More >>
It is difficult to believe the Montgomery Biscuits baseball season is upon us and the MAX Capital City Classic with Auburn and Alabama is on March 28. With baseball in the air, I thought it timely to discuss a letter I received the other day from a young viewer named Jemarcus.More >>
Alabama ranks No. 1 in the country for pain killer prescriptions.More >>
Alabama ranks No. 1 in the country for pain killer prescriptions.More >>
There is another push in the Legislature to impeach Governor BentleyMore >>
There is another push in the Legislature to impeach Governor BentleyMore >>
I touched about prisons and Gov. Robert Bentley's pending prison bill some weeks back.More >>
I touched about prisons and Gov. Robert Bentley's pending prison bill some weeks back.More >>