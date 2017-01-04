Tornado didn't directly hit Alabama mobile home where 4 died - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tornado didn't directly hit Alabama mobile home where 4 died

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a tornado didn't directly kill four people who died Monday in southeast Alabama.

A survey team concludes a tree that crashed through a mobile home near Rehobeth, killing four, was felled by straight-line thunderstorm winds.

The team concludes winds of 85 mph were related to a nearby tornado with 115 mph winds.

That twister, rated EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, touched down in Geneva County and ended 8 miles later in Houston County, creating a 500-yard-wide damage path. The tornado's worst destruction came at the National Peanut Festival grounds.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley will tour damage Wednesday.

A second twister with 90 mph winds hit Bullock County, causing mainly tree damage.

At least 19 tornadoes have been counted in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

