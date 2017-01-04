Nationwide search continues for missing vet from Tuskegee - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Nationwide search continues for missing vet from Tuskegee

(Source: Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System) (Source: Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System)
TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

Officials are still searching for 72-year-old Earl James Zook, the Navy veteran who went missing from a center in Tuskegee on Monday. 

Zook is a Vietnam era veteran who walked out of a community home Monday afternoon. The home is located on the campus of the Veterans Affairs of Central Alabama in Tuskegee.

"He went out the back door of our community living center," said Brett Robbins, Public Affairs Officer for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Zook has dementia and officials say he has done this before but this is the first time he either hasn't returned or hasn't been found.

The VA hospital in Tuskegee has surveillance video of him leaving, but the video does not indicate where he may have gone. He was last seen walking towards the woods southeast of the campus.

Authorities say what's a little unsettling is Zook walked out in the midst of Monday's storms, and the weather has since turned cold.

Zook was last seen wearing a purple plaid shirt, jeans and pullover shoes.

If you have any information, please call Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System’s police service at 334-727-6448 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

    •   
