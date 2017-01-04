Montgomery mayor sets out goals for 2017

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has set several goals for the city for 2017.

It includes improving the school system, removing dilapidated buildings and reducing crime.

The mayor says perception is reality and while the crime rate has d ropped in several areas, it's up in others.

There were five fewer homicides in 2016 compared to 2015. There were also a lot less burglaries and robberies, but the mayor says domestic violence calls and the number of car break-ins were up.

"Sixty percent of those were due to unlocked cars, same with unlocked houses. We met with police, and they have a lot of initiatives," Strange said.

Other goals for the city include bringing back recycling, expanding the internet exchange, creating new jobs and expanding air service.

Strange says the Montgomery Regional Airport is looking to add service to and from New Orleans.

