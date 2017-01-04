Storm disaster relief volunteers spring into action in Rehobeth

The deadly storms in Houston County have passed but not the caring and concern. Volunteers that make up the Ridgecrest Disaster Relief Group are surveying the damage.

The volunteers are putting their muscles to work by putting up blue tarps on homes that were damaged by the storms on Monday. These same volunteers are also cleaning up yards; all this free of charge to homeowners. The storm killed four people in a mobile home but there were no reported injuries.

"I know there's two groups going around right now doing the assessment prioritizing which homes need to be done in what order as far as that goes. They also have a crew on standby in Montgomery that's ready to come down and assist them," said Heather Thomas, a firefighter, and EMT with the Rehobeth Volunteer Fire Department.

Thomas says the Ridgecrest Disaster Relief Group is connected to the area Baptist association in Rehobeth.

Thomas says anyone in Rehobeth who needs a storm assessment done on their home should call the command post at the Rehobeth town hall at 334-671-5829.

