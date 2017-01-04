State, USDOT reach agreement on driver's license offices

Alabama’s driver's license locations will expand hours after the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation came to an agreement.

It may mark the end of the controversy surrounding the closing of more than 30 driver's license locations in Alabama.

During a meeting of the House Interim Committee on Driver’s License Review, ALEA officials said the agreement would prevent a more in-depth investigation and extended legal battle.

The issues of driver license locations began in 2015 when Gov. Robert Bentley announced more than 30 driver's license locations would be closed because of budget cuts.

Some of those locations were in the state’s Black Belt region, considered the poorest and most rural part of the state.

The closings led to an investigation and protests.

Under the new agreement, the state will add back about 3,000 hours to driver's license locations, focused in the Black Belt.

The agreement should provide help for rural areas but some locations will still have limited hours.

“While we disagreed with a lot of the accusations from the Department of Transportation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency felt it was in the best interest of the citizens the agency and the state, to come to this agreement to settle this complaint," said John Hamm, ALEA’s Director of Government Relations.

The agreement will allow the hiring of three more workers to help handle the expanded hours.

