Former State Rep. Terry Spicer terminated from state liquor store

Former state representative and convicted felon Terry Spicer will no longer have his state job.

Gov. Robert Bentley's office confirmed the Alabama Beverage Control Board sent Spicer a termination letter.

The ABC board tells us it is effective Friday.

Spicer, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a state lobbyist, was hired by the ABC board in December as a sales associate at a state liquor store.

According to the ABC board, Spicer's duties include unloading trucks, stocking shelves, cleaning, waxing the floors and washing windows.

He was released from prison in October.

