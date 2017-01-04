AL gun club owner warning others after store targeted by vandalism

A Montgomery County gun club has been the target of vandalism more than a dozen times. The owner says it has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Bill Parson points out recent vandalism committed on his property, "Here lies a cord. It was cut here, here, here, there, there, there, and three more places up the line. It's just pure vandalism, just trying to be destructive."

Parson owns Dixie Trap and Gun Club located out in Montgomery County. He says 16 times his place has been targeted with someone cutting power cords and ultimately affecting the many sporting clay machines.

"If power is running to the machines, it blows circuit boards in the machines," explains Parson.

The damage so far has cost nearly $8,000.

"That's money I can't get back. It's a tough pill to swallow," said Parson.

The gun club owner is fed up and is trying to put a stop to it. He's working with a security company and has already installed cameras.

"We would love for the law enforcement to do everything but we have to take some things upon ourselves like putting valuables up when we leave, making sure our storage bins and sheds are securely locked, having that alarm system," says executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Tony Garrett.

Garrett says hunting lodges and shooting camps are often targeted during this time of year. Experts say you should take the necessary steps now to protect your business or even your home.

Jason Williams with Interscapes Fire and Security says when it comes to businesses, owners should "start with an alarm system, something you can monitor, something that's remote. You can access it via a website or an app. Also, a camera, you want to be able to see them 24/7."

When it comes to homes, Williams advises, "Definitely start with a security system as well. We cannot protect you from the kick-ins, smash and grab. There's nothing we can do about that, but we can ensure that nobody is going to be in your home when you arrive or your daughter arrives or your son when they come home from school. We are in the business of protecting families and protecting the people inside. Your property can be replaced, people can't."

Williams claims it's relatively inexpensive to install what you need. He adds there are things you can do to protect yourself and others that are free.

"The best thing is that everybody looks out for each other and it will dramatically help in situations of theft, break-ins, vehicle vandalism, things like that. The community needs to work together," said Williams.

Williams added at least half of his customers are victims of crime installing security after being hit. He says it's much better to be proactive instead of reactive and advises you to go ahead and get that alarm system now rather than later.

A $500 reward is being offered through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crimes at Dixie Trap and Gun Club.

