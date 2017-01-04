FIRST ALERT: Wintry weather remains a possibility

Clouds will slowly move out of our area overnight, leading to a chilly setting for much of the area. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 30s for central and south Alabama. Winds will remain cool out of the north around 5 mph.

Thanks to overnight clearing, Thursday will begin bright and sunny. Despite the sunny skies temperatures will remain cool through the entire day. Sunrise temperatures will range between the mid to upper 30 and gradually rise into the upper 50s for an afternoon high. Clouds will then begin to grow back into the area Thursday night ahead of what will be an interesting Friday.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for portions of northeast central Alabama beginning 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. But for our area, just to the south, the forecast isn't as simple. Latest models trends have been trending colder and wetter as we approach the end of the week. The type of precipitation we receive will be dependent on the track the low pressure bringing the moisture to the state takes. If it stays further south, the rain will likely remain as rain due to temperatures above freezing. But if the low tracks far enough north, then we could see a bigger coverage of winter precipitation.

With highs expected to reach the low 40s Friday, I expect most if not all of the WSFA viewing area to experience cold rainfall through much of the day. During this time, a band of light snow will impact areas north of Interstate 20.

As we move into the night Friday, the band of snow will intensify and shift south and east. The NAM model is the most robust model, showing the band of snow reaching as far south as the Linden-Montgomery-Auburn line and a mix of rain/sleet as far south as Troy around 3 a.m. Saturday. Minor accumulation is possible, mainly along secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. I want to stress models are having a tough time agreeing, and precipitation types and amounts vary with each new model trend. So I urge you all to remain connected and receive our future updates regarding our wintry weather chances as we close out the week.

