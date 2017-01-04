Police: Terrorist threat suspect left crime trail

The Montgomery Police Department's top brass began to unravel a five-day crime trail while negotiating with Matthew Shashy during a 12-hour standoff.

Police say the standoff started at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Shashy surrendered at 1 a.m. outside his house in the McGehee Estates neighborhood in Montgomery.

“It could have been a very difficult scenario, and it turned out as good as we could hope for," explained Major Scott Tatum.

Tuesday morning, Shashy allegedly fired three shots outside the gate of Maxwell Air Force base. A citizen obtained his tag number, leading police to develop Shashy as a person of interest.

“We started working through the family to resolve it before involving him," Tatum said. “As far as his initial reaction, he knew what he had done.It was up to us to develop the rapport to resolve it peacefully.”

During the negotiations, police learned Shashy was responsible for painting anti-government graffiti in front of the Montgomery police headquarters on Dec. 31, which triggered an investigation. A day later police believe he painted similar graffiti on the road by the Capitol and outside the gate of Maxwell Air Force Base. MPD wouldn't discuss if Shashy had larger plans.

“He talked about history back to his childhood to where he was today,” Mayor Todd Strange explained. “It's evident given the graffiti that it does speak to his attitude to government, policing, other standpoints.”

Officials didn't give the impression more local charges were pending. Shashy is charged with three counts of making a terrorist threat, which is a class C felony. When questioned if the charges matched the reported crime and resources involved, officials quickly offered an explanation.

“Our primary concern in the investigation was to find out who was involved," said Public Safety Director Chris Murphy. “Then when it started to narrow down to one person, it became a safety issue to them and everyone else.”

Officials said this was not a quintessential hostage situation. Family members were reportedly inside the house with Shashy. Police used the cell phones of those family members to communicate with Shashy.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. Shashy is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $45,000 bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

