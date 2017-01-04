Governor Bentley tours storm damage in Houston County

Recovery efforts continue, after severe weather and a possible tornado in Houston county Monday night. Governor Bentley stopped in Dothan and Rehobeth to tour damage Wednesday afternoon. He also met with storm victims and local leaders.

Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management officials are in the process of assessing damages. Houston County Emergency Management deputy director Leigh Martin says, the mobile home on Leonard Dr. where four people died in Rehobeth was the only report of significant residential damage.

There were also storm-related damages reported for several barns and trailers.

"We have had some areas around hodgesville, love town, cottonwood possibly, the ashford area and cowards that were impacted with trees and power lines down," said Leigh Martin, Houston County EMA Deputy Director.

"My sheds are completely torn down. The one to my right here was an equipment shed that we kept our equipment up under and stored through the winter and through the summer when we're not using a particular peace of equipment. The other barn was a barn I kept Feed, supplies, hay and fence stuff," said J.P Kelley, a Rehobeth storm victim.

Houston county Emergency management officials say, Rehobeth was impacted the worst.

"I've been governor for six years and we've had more tornadoes in this state since I've been governor probably than any state in the country. You never get used to meeting with families that have suffered losses," said Governor, Robert Bentley.

November, December and early January are prone for tornados in Alabama. Bentley says, the best thing someone can do in a severe weather event is to find a safe place.

"One of the things that I've done since I've been governor is we were able to secure a lot of mitigation dollars in the 2011 tornadoes and we've been able to put over 600 safe rooms around the state for communities and also 4,000 individual safe rooms. Truly I think that's the only way you can be safe from a tornado," Bentley said.

The families who've lost loved ones in Monday night's storm are desperate for donations to help cover funeral cost for the four victims. You can donate to the Go Fund Me set up by the family and you can d rop off donations to the sunset funeral home chapel or contact Dothan Houston county EMA at 794-9720.

If you have damage to your property you're asked to take pictures or videos and report it to Dothan/Houston county EMA.

