Viral video highlights importance of child-proofing your furniture

A home surveillance video of a dresser toppling over on a Utah toddler has gone viral.

Twin boys were playing on a dresser when the furniture fell on one of the two-year-olds. Thankfully, the other brother sprang into action and in heroic fashion freed his twin.

The boy’s parents, initially hesitant to post the video, published the footage in hopes of highlighting the importance of fully child-proofing your home.

"To me it’s on the same level as let’s say the plug covers you put in to keep them from electrocuting themselves, the heavy furniture, especially the top-heavy furniture, poses a real danger and needs to be thought of in those same terms,” said Richard Burleson, Director, Fatality Review Branch, Alabama Department of Public Health.

Burleson says unintentional injuries are the number one cause of death for young children with unsecured televisions posing the biggest threat.

“Every three weeks in America a child dies from a television tipping over and every 45 minutes there's a child that has to visit the ER because of a tipped-over TV,” said Burleson.

Officials urge parents to check the furniture in your home. If you can tip it, so can your child.

“The remedies for this, the preventative measures are not expensive they don't require very much effort it’s just a matter of doing them before a tragedy has a chance to occur,” said Burleson.



Wayne Brown, Store Manager at Capital City Ace showed us several different safety kits he has in stock.

“You simply attach it to the wall with the brackets that are included, it’s got a cable and you attach to the back of the furniture,” said Brown, showing us how one of the anti-tip kits works.

There are cheaper methods too like chains and nylon straps.

“You can simply buy a nylon strap, you can attach it to the back of the furniture with a wood screw attach it to the wall hopefully into a stud,” said Brown.

A variety of options, but you have to plan ahead before tragedy has a chance to strike.

“It may be an afterthought it may be, you typically don't think your furniture is going to turn over on your child or your dog you know but it can,” said Brown.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recently launched an educational campaign called “Anchor It,” asking parents to remember three words when child proofing furniture and TV's...anchor and protect.

The following tips are from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent a tip-over tragedy:

USE STURDY FURNITURE - Televisions should only be placed on furniture designed to hold a television, such as television stands or media centers.

- Televisions should only be placed on furniture designed to hold a television, such as television stands or media centers. SECURE YOUR TV - Televisions that are not wall mounted should still be anchored to the wall.

- Televisions that are not wall mounted should still be anchored to the wall. MOUNT FLAT-SCREEN TVS - Mount flat-screen TVs to the wall or to furniture to prevent them from toppling over.

- Mount flat-screen TVs to the wall or to furniture to prevent them from toppling over. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS - Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to secure TVs and furniture properly.

- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to secure TVs and furniture properly. LOW AND STABLE – CRT TV - CRT televisions should only be placed on furniture designed to hold a television and should be anchored to the wall or the TV stand.

- CRT televisions should only be placed on furniture designed to hold a television and should be anchored to the wall or the TV stand. SECURE TOP-HEAVY FURNITURE - Existing furniture can be anchored with inexpensive anti-tip brackets. New furniture, such as dressers, are sold with anti-tip devices. Install them right away.

- Existing furniture can be anchored with inexpensive anti-tip brackets. New furniture, such as dressers, are sold with anti-tip devices. Install them right away. REMOVE TEMPTING OBJECTS - Remove items that might tempt kids to climb, such as toys and remote controls, from the top of the TV and furniture.

