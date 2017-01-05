Man killed by train in Millbrook identified

A man struck and killed by a train in Millbrook last week has been identified.

According to the Millbrook Police Department, Calvin Neal Ray, 54, of Letohatchee was the pedestrian hit by a train on the Alabama River Parkway at the railroad tracks near Jackson Lake.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transported to a hospital.

Since then, Millbrook police had been trying to identify the victim.

On Tuesday, a Lowndes County resident contacted police about Ray, who was her neighbor and had been reported missing. The woman reportedly saw a news report about the train accident and was concerned Ray was the victim.

Investigators met with the neighbor and family members who were able to identify Ray as the victim.

According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, investigators are now working with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office to determine how Ray ended up at the railroad tracks.

Johnson said investigators don't suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are now asking the public for any information on Ray's whereabouts before he was killed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832, Secret Witness Line 334-285-8500 or Lowndes County residents may contact Lowndes County investigators at 334-548-2222.

