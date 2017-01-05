Potential state intervention in MPS garners mixed reactions

Questions continue to swirl around Montgomery Public Schools as students, teachers, and parents wait to learn if the state will take over the system.

An announcement was expected Wednesday from state education officials, but instead, they delayed releasing any statements, saying they wanted to give the local school board time to meet.

Despite claiming some of the highest-ranked high schools in the state and nation, data shows more and more Montgomery students are struggling to meet education standards.

State Board of Education members we spoke to say a takeover is what's needed to turn things around.

The potential move is garnering mixed reaction from parents. Some say they want to see it happen, while others don’t feel it’s necessary. Many have concerns about education and want to see improvements.

Ella Bell, a state school board member, says an intervention by the Alabama Department of Education should have happened years ago in Montgomery Public Schools. Bell, along with fellow state board of education member Stephanie Bell, represents schools in Montgomery County.

“Standards have to be set,” she said. “We have 55 schools in Montgomery County and of those 55, only seven have a proficiency rating of greater than 50 percent in math and reading.”

Some high schools even have a college readiness rate of zero percent.

Meetings have been held with Mayor Todd Strange, MPS Superintendent Margaret Allen and State Superintendent Michael Sentence, but nothing is official yet.

“The rumor came out about the state doing an intervention. And if that is in fact correct, and I do not know that it is, that's almost immediate,” Mayor Strange said.

Bell says she hasn't seen or voted on any proposal.

“I think we can start at the lowest levels. I think we ought to be able to reach and bring schools forward, bring schools into to our process of excellence,” she said.

Some parents aren't sure if a state takeover is necessary.

“I think they're handling it pretty well like they are,” said William Hailes Jr. “If it happens, it happens. I want whatever is better for their education.”

“I'm undecided about it,” one woman said. “I'm just very concerned about it. It just very eye opening,”

Others think it could help make long-term enhancements.

“I think the school system is a mess. There's a lot to be desired. We'll just wait and see,” another parent said.

“There's still a lot of bullying going on. Kids are scared to go to school. And the teachers, it's not their fault because they don't quite know what to do. They're scared too,” added Susan Marsh. “The ones that want to learn can't learn because of all the disruptions and everything.”

The Montgomery County Board of Education will have a work session to address the developments Thursday at noon.

However, no votes will be taken at the meeting.

The AL Department of Education indicated that they wanted to give Montgomery school officials a chance to hold that work session before making any official comments.

Ella Bell touted State Superintendent Michael Sentence’s efforts to keep the board informed in all areas and she’s confident that with his guidance, the state can help MPS address some of its problem areas.

“They can't be solved overnight, but they're going to be dealt with,” she said. “The state board is the only group that can make this happen now. This is not a decision by Mr. Sentence. This is not a decision by Mayor Strange. We're going to move from Montgomery to all the other counties who are need of similar kinds of intervention.”

MPS is the third largest school system in the state with 51 schools and about 31,000 students.

Montgomery's Forest Avenue Academic Magnet Elementary School and Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School were selected as 2016 National Blue Ribbon schools. They were among 329 schools nationwide that received this distinction.

“I know that if we do for LAMP what we do for LAMP, I know we can bring other schools up to that level,” Bell added. “With the help of the state and our citizens, I think we can put forth an effort that will bring Montgomery schools to a level of historic excellence within the next five years. Working conjointly, we can have the school system we all desire. It will be the best.”

