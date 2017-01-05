BCBS of Alabama change could impact CVS Pharmacy users

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama says it and their pharmacy benefit manager, Prime Therapeutics, have announced new pharmacy networks effective Jan. 1.

We're told the change was made to offset an increase in prescription drug costs. However, CVS Pharmacy doesn't participate in these new pharmacy networks.

To maximize their benefits, BCBS says it has advised members to transfer their medications to a participating network pharmacy. Check out the BCBS website for a list of pharmacy options.

The change impacts members with coverage through individual and employer plans.

