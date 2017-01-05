Couple reopens Evergreen grocery store

When the Food Depot in Evergeen was unexpectedly closed down by its owners in mid-November, the community was left with only one grocery store and the store’s employees were left with no job.

Nearly two months later, things are looking up for the city. The store reopened at 7 a.m. Wednesday with new owners and a new name - almost. Arnold and Ann Boles decided to come out of retirement to buy the store when they heard what had happened.

“I’m from Evergreen,” Ann Boles said. “This is home. These people needed help, and they deserved help.”

With 50 years of grocery store experience under their belts, the couple chose to open it as a Piggly Wiggly, even though the sign hasn’t been changed yet.

Although the couple denies the claim, city and county officials said the Boles are heroes.

Johnny Andrews, a member of the Conecuh County Commission and the cooperative district, said the two months of uncertainty for the future of the store was hard on the community and its leaders.

“We were caught off guard totally and completely,” Andrews said. “We had tried for eight months to create an environment where we would have a transition because we knew there were issues there, and that didn’t happen.”

Andrews said the previous owners’ decision to abruptly close Food Depot not only hurt city and county revenue, but also the 27 employees who lost their job without warning. He said the city and county are extremely grateful for the Boles.

“This was a big project,” Andrews said. “We really count on the revenue from this store for the debt service. I just want to see my county move forward; that’s why I’m here.”

The Boles also rehired 22 of the 27 employees who lost their jobs with the Food Depot closing. Store Manager Sherry Scott said the other five employees either had already found other jobs or wanted to go in another direction.

“It’s been awesome,” Scott said. “These new owners, the mayor and the city council have just pitched in however they could. Everybody has been extremely helpful and gracious.”

Scott said the previous owners paid everyone for the time they had worked leading up to the closing but have not fully paid employees for their vacation time yet.

For now, the store owners, employees and shoppers said they are excited about the new grocery store offerings combined with the same familiar faces they’re used to working with. The Boles hired new produce and meat managers, who they had worked with before.

“Our only goal is to serve our customers with the best product at the best price,” Bole said. “That’s all. We want everyone to come, and if we don’t have what they need or want, they can let us know. We will sure try to get it.”

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for store is on Jan. 11, but doors are already open to customers during normal business hours.

