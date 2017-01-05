Couple reopens Evergreen grocery store

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
A gunman connected to a string of holdups at different businesses in several cities is one of Alabama’s most wanted criminals right now.More >>
An emotional evening for families from across the state as they gathered to remember loved ones killed in violent crimes, a raw and honest look at how crime impacts our communities. Held on the lawn of the Attorney General’s Office, the annual candlelight vigil for crime victims marks National Crime Victims'' Rights week and is hosted by VOCAL.More >>
Auburn University will host its A-Day Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.More >>
A young man helped a homeowner rescue her dogs after her house caught fire Friday afternoon.More >>
Guns and drugs have been seized and 20 arrests made by local, state and federal authorities in Wilcox County Friday.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
