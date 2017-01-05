FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch issued for parts of AL

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a winter storm alert for the following counties: Autauga, Elmore, Chambers, Coosa, Chilton, Dallas, Marengo, Perry, and Tallapoosa. This watch runs from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

We don't get many Winter Storm Watches in this part of the world. Here's a refresher on what it means... pic.twitter.com/blgYFqMzWB — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 5, 2017

The WSFA weather team encourages you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

Download the WSFA First Alert weather app to your Android or iPhone, or download the WSFA 12 News app (containing weather information) to your Android, iPhone, iPad or Blackberry.

Go to the WSFA First Alert Severe Weather page for more detailed list of watches and warnings in your area. You can also read more details about the severe weather threat on the WSFA First Alert weather blog.

Follow the Storm Team on Twitter and Facebook.

Sign up for severe weather text alerts or simply text the name of your county to 41212.

Sign up for severe weather alert emails.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.