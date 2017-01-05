ADOC investigating stabbing at Staton Correction Facility - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ADOC investigating stabbing at Staton Correction Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a stabbing that happened after an altercation between two inmates Wednesday. 

According to Public Information Manager Bob Horton, the stabbing happened at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County around 7 a.m. The inmate who was stabbed was treated on site and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The inmate's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials say the other inmate responsible for the stabbing was segregated from general population and faces additional disciplinary action. 

A makeshift knife was recovered at the scene of the stabbing by officials. The incident remains under investigation.

