Butler County Superintendent Amy Bryan to retire

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives Judiciary Committee ordered that the temporary restraining order issued by the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on April 7 is stayed.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives Judiciary Committee ordered that the temporary restraining order issued by the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on April 7 is stayed.More >>
Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound was moving slowly near mile marker 16, Pike Road, due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. According to the Alabama State Troopers, the traffic is now clear.More >>
Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound was moving slowly near mile marker 16, Pike Road, due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. According to the Alabama State Troopers, the traffic is now clear.More >>
Traffic is extremely slow on Interstate 85 north bound at mile marker 22, around the Shorter exit, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
Traffic is extremely slow on Interstate 85 north bound at mile marker 22, around the Shorter exit, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
Delays have been reported around Maxwell Air Force Base.More >>
Delays have been reported around Maxwell Air Force Base.More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no...More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
A gunman connected to a string of holdups at different businesses in several cities is one of Alabama’s most wanted criminals right now.More >>
A gunman connected to a string of holdups at different businesses in several cities is one of Alabama’s most wanted criminals right now.More >>
An emotional evening for families from across the state as they gathered to remember loved ones killed in violent crimes, a raw and honest look at how crime impacts our communities. Held on the lawn of the Attorney General’s Office, the annual candlelight vigil for crime victims marks National Crime Victims'' Rights week and is hosted by VOCAL.More >>
An emotional evening for families from across the state as they gathered to remember loved ones killed in violent crimes, a raw and honest look at how crime impacts our communities. Held on the lawn of the Attorney General’s Office, the annual candlelight vigil for crime victims marks National Crime Victims'' Rights week and is hosted by VOCAL.More >>