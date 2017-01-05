Butler County Superintendent Amy Bryan to retire

The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A homicide investigation has been opened after a 19-year-old man died Thursday.More >>
A homicide investigation has been opened after a 19-year-old man died Thursday.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
Uncertainty is never a good a thing for a community’s business climate, says Dr. Keivan Deravi, an economist and professor at Auburn University Montgomery.More >>
Uncertainty is never a good a thing for a community’s business climate, says Dr. Keivan Deravi, an economist and professor at Auburn University Montgomery.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
An investigation is underway in Greenville after shots were fired at a local bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.More >>
An investigation is underway in Greenville after shots were fired at a local bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>