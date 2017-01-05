Mathews man killed in single-vehicle crash

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
An Odenville resident lost his life Friday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama State Troopers.More >>
Traffic is clear on Interstate 85 north bound at mile marker 22, around the Shorter exit, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.More >>
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.More >>
The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria in the aftermath of Thursday night's wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships.More >>
Traffic on Interstate 85 northbound was moving slowly near mile marker 16, Pike Road, due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. According to the Alabama State Troopers, the traffic is now clear.More >>
Delays have been reported around Maxwell Air Force Base.More >>
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.More >>
Masters weekend promises a free-for-all shootout with 18 players, including several major champions, within six strokes of the lead.More >>
A gunman connected to a string of holdups at different businesses in several cities is one of Alabama’s most wanted criminals right now.More >>
