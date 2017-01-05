Mathews man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday has claimed the life of a Mathews man, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to Corporal Jess Thornton, John Dandridge Walters, 76, was killed when the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a tree. Walters, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on Old Pike Road at the intersection of Hayneville Ridge Road.

Although circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No other information surrounding the crash is available for release.

