Talladega woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Talladega woman, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel says, Renae Chapman Roberts, 56, was killed when the 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Roberts, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Renfroe road, three miles west of Talladega.

No other information related to the crash has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.