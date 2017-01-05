ASU chief of staff 'no longer employed' with the university

Alabama State University Chief of Staff Bernard Houston is no longer employed with the university, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Director of Public Information Kenneth Mullinax,

"Alabama State University chief of staff, Bernard Houston, is no longer employed at ASU. Because this is a personnel matter, the University cannot provide further comment,"

Houston was named as the university's chief of staff in August of 2014.

We are working to get additional information about Houston's employment with ASU and will have the latest on-air and online.

