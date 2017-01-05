Escaped inmate recaptured at Montgomery hotel

An escaped inmate was recaptured and another suspect was taken into custody in Montgomery Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Bobby Campbell, 37, was recaptured around 2 p.m. at a hotel on Interstate Drive in Montgomery.

The other suspect, Mitchell Shane Worthy, 24, is suspected in aiding Campbell in his escape.

Campbell was released from the Barbour County Jail on Nov. 17. His release was reported as an escape on Wednesday after a fraudulent court document ordering his release was found in his file.

Officials said the fraudulent order raised questions of its authenticity when a person’s name authorizing the inmate’s transfer and release could not be validated.

Campbell was serving time for the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old in 2004.

