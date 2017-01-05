Tails End Thrift Store opens in new location at Humane Society of Elmore Co.

The Humane Society of Elmore County opened its fund-raising thrift store in its new building Thursday.

The Tails End Thrift Store is now in a brand new, larger building on the same property as the shelter on Central Plank road in Wetumpka. The store is full of donated clothes, furniture, home decor, toys, and books. It's completely operated by volunteers. And all of the money raised goes right back to supporting the animals at the shelter.

The Tails End Thrift Store has furniture, electronics, housewares &a home decor, toys, clothes, shoes, bags, and MORE! pic.twitter.com/xspmlg4fSm — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) January 5, 2017

“It simply makes it so that I'm not constrained necessarily by some budget constraint for an animal in need. It’s a matter if the animal. What does this pet need and can we do it?” said Rea Cord, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Elmore County.

All proceeds from Tails End Thrift Store go right back to the Elmore County Humane shelter. The store is completely operated by volunteers pic.twitter.com/91Jiuxfrwn — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) January 5, 2017

“Or if it’s a repair in the facility that's necessary, when one of the heaters went out, the fact that we have the funds coming in it's not begging for money, we just get the heater because we simply have to have it.”

The Tails End Thrift Store is open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

